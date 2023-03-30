Warming trend and weekend rain chances

(WALA) - Temperatures will be mild tonight. Expect mid to low 60s overnight. Friday will be warm but windy with a high around 80 and winds gusting 20 mph or more.

Clouds also settle in tomorrow as our next rain chance approaches. Saturday morning brings a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers. Thankfully, Saturday afternoon looks much nicer with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 83.

Rest of the weekend stays dry, with a high of 77 on Sunday. Rain returns Monday as we head back into the work week so stay tuned for updates from the FOX10 STORMTracker!

