Weekend rundown with iHeart Media

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shelby Mitchell with IHeart Media joined Chelsey and Vanessa on Studio10 with a look at the weekend rundown.

BOAT SHOW ON THE BAY- Fri 12 noon-6pm; Sat 9am-6pm; Sun 9am-5pm, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, Mobile

Boat Show on the Bay is a 3-Day event packed with boats, shopping, rides for the kids, activities, concerts, fishing tournament & more! With live music, over 100 vendors, food trucks, TONS of boats, & so much more, this is THE boat show to be at! CLICK HERE

FINAL FOUR BLOCK PARTY- Sat 3pm-10pm, Dauphin Street, between Warren & Lawrence, downtown Mobile

Join the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation for the FINAL FOUR BLOCK PARTY! The fun starts two hours before the first game. Watch the games on a 23 Foot LED Screen. There will be prizes for the most “spirited” fans. Bring your own chairs. No tents or umbrellas allowed. Live DJ, plus game day food & drink specials at local venues. CLICK HERE

MUDBUGS & MARGARITAS- Sat 10am-7pm, Heritage Park, Foley

Crawfish, margaritas, kids activities and live music all day- including Forever Johnny Cash tribute, The Wildflowers - A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and the Tip Tops. CLICK HERE

EASTER AT THE EXPLOREUM- Sat 10am-1pm, Exploreum Science Center, downtown Mobile

Easter egg hunt promptly at 10:30 so make sure to get here on time and ready to hunt! There will be activities and demos throughout the day, including Robosnake Soccer, Egg Heads, Dash and Dot Basket Bash, Egg in a Bottle, Bouncy Eggs and Explosive Easter Finale. CLICK HERE

DAPHNE EASTER EGG DASH- Sat 9am-12noon, Al Trione Sports Complex, Daphne

This year’s event will feature age division egg “dashes,” a new carousel & inflatables, music & live DJ and food vendors. And don’t forget to bring your basket! CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.