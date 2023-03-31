Advertise With Us
2 Alabama National Guardsmen injured in crash on U.S. 231

The scene is clear, and the roadway is back open.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Alabama National Guardsmen were injured Friday when the military vehicle they were traveling in crashed and overturned, the ALNG has confirmed.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 231 South in Troy. Both soldiers were transported to area civilian hospitals for treatment, the ALNG stated. One soldier is reportedly in critical condition.

Pike County crash on U.S. 231 involved military vehicle
The single-vehicle crash happened while the soldiers were traveling via convoy to a training event, the ALNG said. The wreck forced the closure of Highway 231 while first responders were on the scene. The roadway has since been reopened.

The ALNG said it is working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to reclaim the military vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The victims’ names will not be released until after next of kin are notified.

