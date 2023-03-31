Accused Ladd-Peebles stadium shooter asks to be treated as ‘youthful offender’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of wounding five people during a shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium two years ago is asking a judge to treat him as a “youthful offender.”

Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon was 19 years old at the time of the shooting in October 2021. Under Alabama law, anyone younger than 21 at the time of an offense can ask for youthful offender status. If it is granted, Belfon’s court case would be sealed and his maximum punishment would be three years.

Judge Charles Graddick set Belfon’s hearing for May 4.

Belfon is one of three people charged with five counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors allege he is the one who pulled the trigger. Authorities say he went to a friend’s home in Troy after the shooting and then left the state. Police arrested him months later in Florida.

Testimony at a preliminary hearing last year indicated that Beflon, co-defendant Jai Scott and a teenager who has not been identified because of his age were at the game between Williamson and Vigor high schools. A detective testified that they left the game in the second half and returned after metal detectors had been taken down. Video shows Belfon firing four times at a crowd of people, according to testimony. Five people suffered gunshot wounds.

Belfon’s attorney last year argued his client was acting in self-defense, pointing to testimony that as many as 22 people who were part of a loosely affiliated gang were moving toward the defendant and his two friends as they were walking down the ramp toward the exit.

