All four lanes of Hwy 181 open to traffic in Baldwin

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After lots of delays and setbacks – all four lanes of Highway 181 are now reopened in Baldwin County.

ALDOT crews started the reopening process Thursday morning -- removing the orange cones and barrels from the roadway.

“It’s just a big relief… everybody is super excited about it finally opening up… oh yeah it’s going to be good,” said one man.

Four lanes are way better than two. Some residents recall what the area was like long before the widening project.

“When I grew up here – it was only one lane – so to see this come up now all the way to four lanes – it’s been an experience. But we are growing here in Baldwin County – what can we do about it,” said one woman.

“I’m excited… absolutely – I’m excited to see the growth that is coming along,” said Joshua Gooch, Personal Edge Fitness Eastern Shore Director.

For businesses like Personal Edge Fitness Eastern Shore location -- it means no longer dodging the detours.

“With people again – coming into the gym – it’s kind of like any excuse that I can have not to go – so with the roads being shut off like that. Now that it’s opened up – it’s like okay – no excuse come on in – the ease of access of whether I’m coming northbound – southbound – will make it so much easier for people to get in here,” said Gooch.

A lot of people telling us the re-opening coming at just the right time.

“There is a couple of back roads that parallel this road – those were getting clogged up to because people try to avoid this road. But now with the lanes opening – everything will be flowing so much smoother and everyone will be able to get to where they are going safely,” said one man.

And with this stretch of Baldwin now accommodating more traffic -- they expect even more growth.

“It’s been really busy – I’m curious to see how the traffic is going to be able to go back and forth into Publix and not be a mess. I don’t know how it’s all going to work out – but it will be interesting to see,” said one woman.

As of Thursday evening -- the area on northbound 181 in front of the new Publix still had cones in the roadway. ALDOT says expect partial closures from time to time along 181 over the next month as they do the “finishing up” for the project. Meanwhile, once the traffic flow has normalized – ALDOT says they will do a traffic study – to determine which intersections need a traffic light or additional signals.

