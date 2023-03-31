Bigger than Baseball

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile is a small Baptist college, tucked away on the outskirts of Saraland with a baseball team that is playing lights out. The Rams are made up of mostly local guys. 30 of them come from the Mobile and Baldwin County area.

UM is 21-6 so far this season, but head coach Jon Seymour says he can’t take all the credit for the success. It’s a program that had a solid foundation long before he stepped on campus.

“When I got here and coach Jacobs brought me into this program, I fell in love with what he was trying to do and how he was trying to do it. And, you know, it’s about kids wanting to get a college degree. It’s about wanting to really find the best version of themselves, baseball wise, and then learning who they are in the eyes of God. That’s a huge component for us as well.”

Jacob’s Field is named after former head coach Mike Jacobs, who passed away in 2019 due to a massive heart attack in his office.

He led this program with one simple goal. Be good men. Jacobs laid that foundation and Seymour has continued to build on that in his role as head coach.

There is a reason this group plays so well together. They know one another better than most baseball teams and have formed a bond far beyond the game of baseball.

On Friday nights before the season started, the guys would have team testimonies or “TT”. Sophomore shortstop Sam Bowman says he was reluctant at first, but everyone seemed to buy in. It was a chance to share their life experiences and their story.

“We found out a lot about each other. So I think it just brought us closer together, not like I mean.. we’re a bunch of guys on a baseball team. We joke around every day all day, but it kind of made everything serious for about two hours where you can just focus in, guys be vulnerable, and find out more about each other, and it helps us. It definitely translates to out here.”

– Sam Bowman

The Rams knew they would be good this season, but they didn’t realize they would be this good. They contribute a lot of their success on the field to the friendships they have formed off of it.

“Everybody’s very encouraging throughout the dugout, every time I’m hitting all I hear is ‘nobody better nobody better’. So that’s encouraging to hear when you hear it, especially when you’re in a slump. They don’t doubt you at all. So yeah, I think we just enjoy playing together.”

The Rams have a brotherhood where faith and trust in your team sits front and center. It’s something that began with coach Jacobs but will live on through Seymour and every player for years to come.

“Our strength is us the team because if I don’t do it, I know he’s going to or the guy behind me is going to do it and it falls very much in line with who we are spiritually and what our value system is because it’s not about us. It’s about what God wants for our life.” – Jon Seymour

The University of Mobile baseball team will be back in action this weekend at Jacobs Field. First pitch for game one of the double header against Brewton-Parker College is set for 2:00PM.

