Chickasaw PD looking for suspect accused of assault

Douglas Pratt
Douglas Pratt(Chickasaw PD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Chickasaw PD said they are looking for a man who allegedly hit a victim with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday, Mar. 28 at 12:39 a.m. at 799 Iroquois Street.

Douglas Pratt, 31, ran over the victim and then fled the scene in a white, single-cab GMC pickup, according to authorities.

Officials said his last known address is 101 South Mauvilla Drive and if contact is made with Pratt, call dispatch at (251) 675-5331 and have them contact Detective Towery.

