Day of Prayer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Men United against Violence encourages all men to form a unified attempt to curtail violence in the City of Mobile by being visible role models and through educational interactions with youth throughout the City of Mobile, offering youth alternatives to materialism and violence. Contact John C. Young at 251-513-4179 for more information.

A list of participating churches:

Fellowship Christian Church

Showers of Blessings

Mt. Ariat Baptist Church

Higher Faith

Cedar Street Baptist Church

Revelation Missionary Baptist Church

St. Paul A.M.E. Church

Prayer House Ministries

Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Hope Chapel

