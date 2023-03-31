Advertise With Us
Day of Prayer

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Men United against Violence encourages all men to form a unified attempt to curtail violence in the City of Mobile by being visible role models and through educational interactions with youth throughout the City of Mobile, offering youth alternatives to materialism and violence. Contact John C. Young at 251-513-4179 for more information.

A list of participating churches:

  • Fellowship Christian Church
  • Showers of Blessings
  • Mt. Ariat Baptist Church
  • Higher Faith
  • Cedar Street Baptist Church
  • Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
  • St. Paul A.M.E. Church
  • Prayer House Ministries
  • Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church
  • Hope Chapel

