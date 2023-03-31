Advertise With Us
Winds pick up

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WALA) - Our Friday afternoon is warming up quickly. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It is also turning quite breezy with wind gusts out of the south at more than 25 mph at times. A stray shower could happen late in the day, but chances will remain slim.

Rain chances have gone down for Saturday. The system working its way across the Eastern United States will be stronger north of our area. We will only get some spotty showers Saturday morning. The rain should wrap up around midday, so make your plans and don’t worry about the rain too much. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will be mild and pleasant with only an isolated chance of showers. Highs will be around 80.

Have a great weekend!

