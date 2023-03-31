Isolated showers possible

(WALA) - It’s definitely not as chilly this morning with temperatures starting off in the low 60s as of 5 a.m.

We’ll climb to the low 80s today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few light showers in the mix, but nothing major as far as rain goes is expected.

Active weather will be north of Interstate 20 today and tonight. North Mississippi, Arkansas, and west Tennessee could have a big tornado threat. Down here, no tornadoes are expected. In fact, no severe weather is expected here between now and Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid to low 80s over the next few days with mornings in the 60s most days. As for rain chances, we’ll see 20-30% coverage today and tomorrow. Any rain today will be light and isolated and any rain tomorrow will only be in the morning hours, so I think with any outdoor activities this weekend you should be good to go.

No rain is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon though Sunday. Our best shot for rain and storms comes Sunday night and into Monday.

