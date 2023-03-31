Korean War veteran’s remains returned home to Pensacola after 73 years.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s a homecoming 73 years in the making. Army Private First-Class Ithiel Whatley’s remains were finally brought back to his hometown of Pensacola.

“We are very grateful to have him home and very thankful that the government is still looking for our soldiers and bringing them home,” said his great niece, Jennifer Dukes.

On July 12, 1950, Whatley was reported missing after fighting in South Korea. He was just 19 years old. Jennifer Dukes is his great niece.

“I feel like probably this is what his life was meant to be,” said Dukes. “That was his call and his purpose was to fight for his country.”

In October 1950, remains were taken from the river where Whatley was believed to have gone missing, but they couldn’t be identified. Dukes says her family didn’t give up hope. Especially her grandmother and Whatley’s brother Nathaniel.

“They went to the meetings they have in Washington every year, the POW/MIA meeting to let the family members know what they’re doing to try and bring those family members home,” added Dukes.

Whatley’s remains were disinterred from Hawaii in 2019 and analyzed. Then last September Dukes finally got the call her family had been waiting for.

“It was amazing. He was identified by his teeth and his broken arm,” said Dukes. “They actually recovered almost all his bones which was amazing to me after all this time he was still together.”

Those remains were finally returned home to Pensacola where they were finally able to share a moment with Whatley. Dukes says it was special but still bittersweet.

“His younger brother never stopped believing and never stopped hoping that his brother would come home. He passed away two years ago so I was very happy, but I wish that he had been here,” said Dukes.

Whatley’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 4th at Barrancas National Cemetery.

