Man with 18 outstanding warrants charged with attempted murder and possession

Daven Jones
Daven Jones(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man with 18 outstanding warrants was arrested and charged Thursday night for attempted murder and possession, according to MPD.

Police said they attempted to conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 9:00 p.m. near McRae Drive and Fairway Drive, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the driver hit a small tree and a stolen firearm was found during an inventory of the vehicle along with drugs and paraphernalia, according to MPD.

Authorities said during the interaction, the suspect pointed the gun at the officer.

Daven Jones, 45, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, drug possession and attempting to elude, according to police.

Jones also had 17 outstanding warrants for various crimes including first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary and multiple assault charges, according to jail records.

