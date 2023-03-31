Mobile County says Chickasabogue Park will reopen later than expected

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been over a year since Chickasabogue Park in Eight Mile, Ala. closed down for improvements.

The Mobile County Commission originally estimated the projected to be finished in a year, but the gates are still closed to the public.

FOX10 News reached out to Mobile County on the current progress of the park, and they replied with the statement below:

“Chickasabogue Park was closed January 2022 for major upgrades and renovations, which Mobile County anticipated would take about a year based on construction estimates. As with most current construction projects, Mobile County’s active parks projects are experiencing delays related to supply chain, materials, labor and increased construction costs. To date, a major utility upgrade (water, sewer, electrical) has been occurring throughout the park and is almost complete with some electrical work remaining due to materials delays. Large-scale renovation of the disc golf trail is substantially complete, and will be fully complete within the next two to three weeks. The day use/entry area construction award will be on the April 10 Commission agenda. This project includes demolition and construction of the entry area, upgrades to existing amenities like bike trails and basketball courts, construction of new parking areas, construction of a new splash pad, playground area, restroom facility, large pavilion, and more. The construction contract for this work is 270 days or about nine months. When that is complete, we anticipate opening the park and sectioning off areas of active construction (beach area, boat ramp, etc.) as we continue to upgrade the 1,100-acre Chickasabogue Park. It’s unfortunate that progress has been slower than anticipated and we respectfully request everyone’s patience as we continue renovation and construction at multiple parks to create what will truly be a Mobile County Parks System of which we can all be proud.”

Avid disc golfer Sam Malone is one of many locals who misses the park.

“It’s one of the best parks in the area,” said Malone. “It’s just tough that we aren’t able to come out here. We’ve heard things where we’re getting two more courses here, and then people are saying that’s not true- so it’s all kind of ambiguous right now.”

Like Malone, John Clark says he’s also waiting on updates.

“They left everybody with the impression when it shut down, that it would be open in about a year. Now, we are at the point where it’s going to be another year, so that makes it two years,” said Clark.

Clark says he reached out to Mobile County several times regarding the park and didn’t get an answer until this week.

“I told you the torturous path I had to go through and finally, I had to resort to a Freedom of Information Act request to get the information,” he added.

In the meantime, Malone says he is anticipating the day Chickasabogue reopens and the upgrades that await.

“It definitely stinks knowing that it’s going to be almost a whole year because when we hear there are all these renovations coming, obviously, all of them aren’t for disc golf, but a lot of them are for that. It’s just really exciting, but having to know we’re waiting another year is tough,” said Malone.

Until then, as mentioned in the statement above, Mobile County estimates the project will be complete in about nine months.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.