MPD: 14-year-old boy grazed in Partridge Street shooting that claimed woman’s life

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Thursday evening shooting on Partridge Street that claimed one woman’s life also wounded a teenage boy, according to the Mobile Police Department said.

MPD on Friday released additional details on the shooting in the 1000 block of Partridge Street.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at 6:19 p.m. Thursday and found a 36-year-old woman lying on a lawn with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries, authorities said.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, MPD said.

During the investigation, officers discovered that a 14-year-old boy had sustained a graze wound and was treated on the scene for a minor injury.

In additional, an occupied vehicle at the residence was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at //mobilepd.org/crimetip.

