People on the Gulf Coast react to former President Donald Trump’s indictment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shocking news Thursday, as former President Donald Trump was indicted by a New York Grand Jury.

This marks the first time in U.S. history that a current or former president will face criminal charges.

According to Trump’s attorney, he will likely appear next week in court and the charges are not known publicly.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump released a statement calling the grand jury’s action, “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”

Some people on the Gulf Coast such as Casey Stamps, were disappointed by the news.

“I think it’s a shame and I also believe that Joe Biden needs to be done the same way,” Stamps said. “And so does everybody else who has paid hush money because come on that’s what politicians do.”

This isn’t the first time controversy has centered around the former president.

In August, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

As well as other investigations into the January 6 capital riot.

Pensacola resident Jennifer Barron feels he should be held accountable like everyone else.

“Actually I’m really happy. Because honestly we the people need to stand up. I’m tired of their corrupt stuff that’s going on within the politics it needs to stop,” Barron said. “And everyone needs to be accounted for the things that they’re doing.”

Others feel indifferent to the news of Trump’s indictment.

Jeff Bridges says whether you support Trump or not, the only thing that matters is the truth.

“Right is right, wrong is wrong,” Bridges said. “Because you are the president that doesn’t make you no better than the people that you represent.”

Chicago resident Robert Malburg feels the indictment could be biased.

“I think a past president should at least have an opportunity to have everything done on the federal level and not the local city or state,” Malburg said. “That can be pretty biased.”

