Proposed bill could hold parents responsible if child brings gun to school

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a state bill in the works that could be a gamechanger when it comes to guns in schools.

If a child brings a gun from home to school, the parents could be charged with a felony.

Democrat representative Barbara Drummond filed the bill Thursday and hopes Governor Ivey will eventually sign it into Alabama state law.

“Parents need to be responsible in securing those weapons in an appropriate manner,” said Drummond.

She said the gun safety bill does not take away anyone’s right to bear arms. It’s about holding parents or guardians responsible for securing their guns.

“When a child brings a gun onto a school campus, if police find that the gun was taken from a home where that gun was not being secured safely or appropriately, that’s what this bill is about, it has nothing to do with second amendment rights,” she said.

If the gun is in a parent or guardian’s name, they could be charged.

“The penalty for is a class C felony, just like any other gun laws in the state of Alabama,” she said.

Parents in mobile have their thoughts.

Some agreed, like Philip Taite, who is a marine and teaches his child gun safety.

“Never point the weapon at something you don’t intend to shoot, and always keep the weapon on safe until you intend to fire—basic things that we learn in the military,” said Taite. “I think parents should be charged because you need to teach your kids safety and not have it readily available for them to take.”

While others disagreed.

“I don’t agree with it because the parents can’t keep an eye on what the kid is taking to school,” said Ty Arreaga. “Parents also have jobs, and you can’t watch your kid 24/7. Having those conversations—it could go in one ear and out the other.”

Drummond added as of right now, if a child does bring a gun to school, there are no ramifications for parents.

The Republican representatives FOX10 News reached out to did not know about the bill, so they did not comment.

