Red flags fly over Baldwin County beaches to start weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Surf along Baldwin County beaches has been building and is expected to continue to do so into Friday night, March 31, 2023. Red flags were posted Friday morning to start the weekend. Beach safety officials in Gulf Shores have made more than 40 water rescues over the last couple weeks.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach lifeguards have had to conduct several dozen water rescues over the last two weeks (Hal Scheurich)

Pamm Heath of Birmingham was keeping a close look out over her daughters. Red flags were posted in anticipation of growing rip current dangers throughout the day. She said she noticed a difference.

“It’s increased a lot. I mean, it’s starting further out and coming in,” Heath said. “They start right here and before you know it, they’re down the beach and they just don’t realize.”

Dozens of swimmers have been caught off-guard this spring break during red flag days. Orange Beach reported about a dozen water rescues just over last weekend. Gulf Shores’ numbers were even higher.

“The majority of calls occurred on red flag days due to rip currents. We’ve dealt with a lot of people trying to rescue other people. We encourage people not to do that, where one swimmer in distress or two ends up being six or seven, when it’s actually only one person in the beginning,” explained Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief, Joethan Phillips.

Spring break is in full swing and there was plenty going on away from the water, including volleyball and just relaxing in the sunshine. One group of teens on spring break from Jackson High School weren’t initially aware of what the red warning flag means.

“As a teenager, we aren’t really…we don’t really look around and see what’s going on around us, so it definitely makes me know understand what’s going on,” said Zymiria Powell.

Beach safety officials said the number of water rescues we’ve seen this spring break is close to average. Right now, there are about a dozen lifeguards working on the beach each day who are either sitting in the watchtowers or patrolling on UTVs. Those numbers will increase once we get into the summer season.

