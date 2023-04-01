Biloxi man sentenced for false tip to FBI

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, a Biloxi man was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for submitting an anonymous tip to the FBI website tips.fbi.gov.

Gregory Lee McKee, 24, will also have to pay a $1,000 fine.

Investigators say McKee submitted the false tip on September 20, 2022, when he claimed to have overheard a specific individual discussing plans to blow up the Biloxi Police Station. As a result of the tip, law enforcement officers searched the individual’s home, interviewed the individual, and interviewed the individual’s mother.

The individual denied making any statements about blowing up the police station. The individual also explained that Gregory McKee may have set him up because they had previously had a falling out.

Internet data indicated that the tip had come from an IP address associated with McKee’s mother. Ultimately, officers spoke with McKee who eventually admitted to submitting the tip because he was angry with the individual.

