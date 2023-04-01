Man arrested after chase and allegedly pointing gun at MPD officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for nearly five years is in Metro Jail tonight -- accused of not only running from police last night but pointing a gun at a Mobile Police officer before being taken into custody.

45-year-old Daven Tremell Jones is now facing an attempted murder charge on top of other charges. He was booked into Metro Jail Thursday night around 11:30 p.m.

According to MPD -- the arrest coming after Jones ignored lights and sirens during a traffic stop -- instead taking them on a chase. Jones eventually crashed the car into a small bush-tree. Before he was taken into custody -- we’re told there was a struggle with the officer -- investigators saying Jones pointed a gun at the officer. They also found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the car. The gun was also reported stolen.

Looking at his jail record -- it’s now clear why he was running. Jones had 18 outstanding warrants -- most from April 2018 -- when he was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend.

At the time -- investigators told us he kidnapped her from the Peach Place Inn Apartments, then sped away in a blue Dodge Avenger. The ordeal even put nearby O’Rourke Elementary on lockdown. The car was later found abandoned, and the then girlfriend left unharmed. But Daven Tremell Jones - nowhere to be found.

Jones even making it on FOX 10 Fugitive Files. Mobile Police even putting reward money behind information leading to an arrest. But Jones would somehow elude authorities and stay under their radar for nearly five years -- until last night.

Jones had a bond hearing Friday, where the Judge denied bond. He’s due back in court on Monday, April 3rd.

His charges include:

Attempted Murder, Attempt to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Touching Loaded Weapon, Certain Persons Forbidden, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession wit Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

