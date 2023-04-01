Advertise With Us
Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries

Officers arrived to the scene around 2:47 p.m.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is suffering from significant injuries following a motorcycle accident near Woody’s Roadside in Biloxi.

According to officials, the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. While the driver only sustained minor injuries, a passenger has been transported to a nearby hospital for advanced medical care.

This story will be updated as we learn more information on the incident.

