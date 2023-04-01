Motorcycle accident on Hwy 90 in Biloxi leaves one with significant injuries

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is suffering from significant injuries following a motorcycle accident near Woody’s Roadside in Biloxi.

According to officials, the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. While the driver only sustained minor injuries, a passenger has been transported to a nearby hospital for advanced medical care.

This story will be updated as we learn more information on the incident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.