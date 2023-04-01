Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD says bicyclist in traffic stop had stolen catalytic converters

Joseph Lamont Carey
Joseph Lamont Carey(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile bicyclist was arrested late Thursday night following a traffic stop during which police said they found him in possession of stolen catalytic converters.

Around 11:52 p.m. Thursday, officers stopped the bicyclist, later identified as 58-year-old Joseph Lamont Carey, near Dauphin Island Parkway and Victory Lane for allegedly riding without lights on the wrong side of the road.

The Mobile Police Department said that officers found Carey in possession of three stolen catalytic converters, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

Carey’s bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
Body of second robbery suspect found in Flint Creek
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Madison Co., killing woman
Summer travel and gas price preview
Alabama gas prices expected to continue slowly rising throughout summer
New task force aims to get violent offenders off the streets faster
New task force aims to get violent offenders off the streets faster