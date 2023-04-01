MPD says bicyclist in traffic stop had stolen catalytic converters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile bicyclist was arrested late Thursday night following a traffic stop during which police said they found him in possession of stolen catalytic converters.

Around 11:52 p.m. Thursday, officers stopped the bicyclist, later identified as 58-year-old Joseph Lamont Carey, near Dauphin Island Parkway and Victory Lane for allegedly riding without lights on the wrong side of the road.

The Mobile Police Department said that officers found Carey in possession of three stolen catalytic converters, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools.

Carey’s bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.