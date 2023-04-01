Murphy High School hires Tuskegee great to lead Panthers program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You might see a new face here on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Murphy High School has hired Justin Hannah to be their new head football coach.

Coach Hannah brings a ton of energy with him to the panther program and he’s eager to get to work.

“I introduced myself to the players, and they were excited to finally have a head football coach. They like my attitude. They like my presentation, and so far, things have been very, very exciting. Energetic. The energy has been high, and the kids are excited to play this year.”

Hannah previously coached at Jackson Olin as a defensive coordinator. He has also coached at Shade Valley and at his alma mater Tuskegee University as the defensive backs coach.

A native of Birmingham, Hannah started playing football at a very young age and became a superstar at West End High School where he tied the state record for most interceptions in a single game.

After high school, Hannah took his talents to Tuskegee, where he shined on and off the field earning him an induction into the 2011 Tuskegee Hall of Fame.

Just last year, he was inducted into the HBCU Hall of Fame.

Hannah pursued a six-year career in the Arena Football League after college, before turning to coaching and he’s excited for what’s to come.

“There is a change. There is a new day in Murphy. Please come out of support. My biggest goal is to get unity. Our biggest goal is to get the kids to learn to play with each other, play with each other and understand that we are a team and understand that we are all playing together. We are merging. You know there is no individual. There is no I in the team. We are Murphy.”

