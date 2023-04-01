New task force aims to get violent offenders off the streets faster

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new quick strike, multi-agency task force is just one part of a plan by the Mobile County District Attorney to arrest dangerous suspects, and get them off the streets.

The district attorney’s office executed three arrest warrants this week on secret indictments.

DA Keith Blackwood says this cuts the process from weeks to days.

Blackwood says once the secret indictment is signed by a judge, it goes straight to this task force.

Once the warrant goes active, sheriff deputies go out to get the criminals.

“We’re seeking to target those dangerous offenders and have them arrested as soon as possible to keep our community as safe as we can possibly keep it,” Blackwood said.

The three men arrested in connection to the new task force are Jack Cain, David Morgucz, and Brian Phillips.

All three arrested on charges involving sex crimes.

“Before we instituted this task force and took a look at the process it could take weeks or even months for the secrets indictments to be served,” Blackwood explained.

Working alongside the sheriff’s office, a team of 40 people will make up the task force.

Sheriff Paul Burch says this adds more structure to going after the worst, first.

“The DA’s office will help us identify those who are, need to be, grabbed first based on their violent offense or history,” Sheriff Burch said. “Those will be I guess targeted and arrested first.”

Sheriff Burch says the goal is to remove all violent offenders from our community.

“Anytime you can get a violent offender in jail faster and begin their process in court, and hopefully convict them and send them to prison, the better it is for the community,” Burch said.

Sheriff Burch adds that in the event they need to go across state lines to pick up these violent offenders they can do that as well.

The three men were arrested on the following charges:

David Morgucz - Charged with 40 counts of child pornography

Brian Phillips - Charged with 2 counts of sexual abuse (victim under the age of 12)

Jack Cain - Charged with rape 2nd (victim 12-16 years old) and sodomy 2nd (victim 12-16 years)

