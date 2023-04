MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they have made an arrest in the murder of Rodrick Woods II on Center Street.

Corey Moorer has been identified as the subject and is charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said he will be escorted to jail at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.