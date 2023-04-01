South Sounds Music Fest rocks downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In downtown Mobile, hundreds attended the 13th annual South Sounds Music Fest, highlighting musicians from across the southeast.

From rock to hip hop, country, and more, there’s something to suit any music lover’s fancy. The three-day festival kicks off Friday and goes through Sunday night.

“Oh, 10+, it’s awesome, and we love it,” said Belinda Bush, first-time attendee.

From South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, and everywhere in-between, artists are striking a chord in the Port City.

“This is one of the most diverse years we’ve ever had,” said Courtney Harjung, operations manager. “We are showcasing everything from hip hop, R & B, to some amazing heavy metal and hard core. We are showing something for everyone.”

It’s a jam-packed weekend with about 40 bands. A one-day pass is $40, and for all weekend access, it’s $65.

For first timers, it did not disappoint.

“This is my first time, but I just saw the line-up, and I was like this looks so cool I got to check this out,” said Joe Williams.

The biggest part for many is coming out and supporting local musicians in what they call, a growing music scene.

“Compared to growing up here and going to high school here, it’s like it exploded, we have so many good musicians, and they are all young,” said Dedon Dials.

To purchase tickets, click here.

