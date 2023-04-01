Storms possible for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cold front will be moving though our area today bringing the chance for showers and storms. These clear out of the area in the evening bringing drier but still cloudy conditions for Sunday. Looking ahead, the end of next week looks generally unsettled. Occasional showers will be possible as a front stalls over our area.

The same storm system that has produced the potent severe weather across the nation will bring showers and storms to our area today. We are not expecting significant severe weather with the storms today but the Storm Prediction Center has placed northern portions of our area in a level one out of five risk for severe weather. This means that some of the storms that form today may have gusty winds and the possibility of some hail.

The showers and storms will start in the early morning hours and drift west to east. By the evening, some showers may be lingering along the coast.

At the beaches today, showers and storms will be possible especially in the afternoon and evening hours. The rip current risk is HIGH.

Overnight Saturday cooler air will briefly move into the area. Sunday morning expect temperatures in the 50s across the area. We keep the clouds around Sunday but no rain. Highs look like they will stay in the 70s.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Another system will move through our area Monday bringing an increased chance for showers and storms. This moves out of the area late in the day and Tuesday looks drier and warm.

The back half of the week looks unsettled as a cold front approaches the area and stalls. Off and on showers will be possible especially on thursday. Details on this next system will become clearer in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.