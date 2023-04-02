Advertise With Us
UPDATE: 2 killed after helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash near Highway 280 on Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive.

We know that two people were killed.

The road is closed in both directions, and it is likely it will be closed for an extended period of time.


WBRC has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this information as soon as we can.

