Mobile Parks and Rec’s Final Four block party attendees out to have fun

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation Department hosted a free block party Saturday to watch the final four in downtown Mobile.

A live DJ, photo booth and giant screen to watch the games were a few perks of the event. Many folks said in light of this year’s March Madness upsets, they weren’t cheering for a particular team. Instead, they were out to have fun, like Reba and Dale Pfieffer

Reba Pfieffer said: “I’m from North Carolina, so we usually always have somebody in there, but we left early this year.”

Dale Pfieffer said, “Parks and recreation always throws good events. And they always have music, and we like to dance and it’s better than sitting at home.”

Mobile Parks and Recreation hosts similar events throughout the year.

