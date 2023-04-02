A mostly clear and warm Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today starts cool but warms to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Southerly winds usher in moist air overnight fueling a chance of storms Monday. Looking ahead, the end of next week looks generally unsettled. Occasional showers will be possible as a front stalls near our area.

We keep the clouds around today but no rain as the air will be too dry for showers. The main story has been the cooler temperatures this morning, but those will warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Along the beaches, expect temperatures in the middle 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The rip current risk today is low.

Overnight tonight winds will shift to be out of the south. This will bring in a warmer air mass and aid in the development of storms to our northwest. These storms will likely move through our inland areas in the morning hours, and some scattered showers may still be possible into the afternoon.

It is possible that these morning storms could be strong. The main threat will be very heavy rain and possibly some hail.

The showers and storms will likely clear out of the area in the late afternoon.

Tuesday looks to be much drier than Monday, but the back half of the week looks unsettled. A cold front will approach the area and stall. The exact location of where this front stalls will determine our rain chances for the back-half of the week. For now, it looks like the front will be slightly to our northwest. This means we may see waves of showers through the end of the week.

Temperatures this week will be warm, reaching near the middle 80s Monday through Wednesday.

The Easter weekend forecast is now within range and all indications are that we may be dodging showers and storms as moisture remains in the area. Details on the Easter weekend forecast will become clearer in the coming days.

