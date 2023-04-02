Advertise With Us
Moving Day South Alabama event raises awareness for Parkinson’s Disease

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People were out and about earlier Saturday at Saad Healthcare on South University Boulevard in Mobile for the Moving Day South Alabama fundraiser.

The event honors loved ones with Parkinson’s Disease and raises money for research on the disease. Saturday’s activities included a Moving Day walk for all ages and abilities.

The month of April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Moving Day events across the country have raised more than $55 million in support of the Parkinson’s Foundation mission. Parkinson’s affects the whole body, and the disease progresses faster in some people than others.

Rachel Poole, head coach with Rock Steady Boxing, told FOX10 News how Rock Steady Boxing can help those with the disease.

“Rock Steady Boxing is an exercise course that teaches fine motor skills, strength, balance, all the things that correlate with Parkinson’s disease,” Poole said. “Movement is the major thing with Parkinson’s disease. If you aren’t exercising, your disease will progress a lot faster. So, the more you’re moving, the louder you’re speaking, and testing and challenging your muscles, the better outcome you’ll have,” she said.

There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. About 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States.

