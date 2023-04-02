Mudbugs & Margaritas big crowd pleaser in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was no shortage of things to do this weekend -- downtown Foley flooded with people for the 2nd Annual Mudbugs & Margaritas. That combination -- along with some live music and a whole lot other attractions -- made for good Saturday fun!

“It’s beautiful weather -- it’s kind of overcast -- so it’s not too hot! Got a breeze going -- it’s fantastic,” said one lady.

Of course the main attraction -- the mudbugs!!!

Snack Shack Concessions out of Mobile -- boiled nearly 2,000 pounds of crawfish.

“Add all your seasonings and whatever you need to make it taste good and drop them on in and boil them up again! Don’t overcook them -- shut them down so they can soak -- and when they all drop, pour them all out and get them in the cooler -- so they stop cooking,” explained Frank Wright.

And you didn’t have to go far -- to find out how they taste.

“It’s really good - yeah! I like that it’s juicy -- I like to suck the juice out of it. It’s the best part,” said Valentina Watts.

But it’s not just boiled -- every food vendor -- had a special crawfish dish. Waffle Bar & Bakery -- showcasing its Cajun Crawfish Waffle (Crawfish etouffee and green onions wrapped in a golden waffle) -- they say will stay on the menu.

“A lot of people are really excited to try something new and different that they’ve never had before, especially this combination of sweet and savory -- it’s definitely something different to try,” explained Ashley Delaney, Waffle Bar & Bakery.

And JoJo’s Wings -- taking a twist on loaded fries!

“I do specialty fries already on the food truck -- so I thought we’ll just do a crawfish fries! Everybody who came here likes it -- they say they love it,” said TyKeithia Conyers, JoJo’s Wings.

Lee Peck/FOX 10 News: “Of course the best part about this assignment -- I get to taste test and can confirm JoJo’s loaded crawfish fries were absolutely delicious.”

There were plenty of other food options too.

“Chrissie Sadowski: And we’re going to have a Chicago dog! (laughs). Lee: You’re from Chicago -- Chrissie: Absolutely -- gotta get it when you can! (laughs).”

Meanwhile -- the line for margaritas was giving the food a run for its money!

“We’ve been nonstop! We usually start a little before 10 and our line doesn’t end until 6 o’clock,” said Rhonda Edwards.

There’s also tons of vendors -- FOX 10 News one of the many proud sponsors. We had our game unit out there where viewers could win cool prizes. It’s also an opportunity for area businesses like AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists to connect with locals.

“The turnout has been amazing! There’s a lot of people here having a great time. This event has been great all day -- the weather is perfect,” said Brian Quarles, AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists.

Mudbugs & Margaritas -- serving up -- a real good time!

“We tried the crawfish critters -- they were very good! Tried the margaritas! All and all -- a good Saturday,” said Kendra Hayes.

A big shoutout to all the sponsors and Beach Life Events for another successful festival.

