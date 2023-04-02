Advertise With Us
Multiple agencies respond as sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

Black smoke from a reported vessel fire is seen in Mobile Bay.
Black smoke from a reported vessel fire is seen in Mobile Bay.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - First responders from multiple marine agencies sped to the scene in Mobile Bay Sunday afternoon when a fire erupted aboard a sailboat.

It was about 3 p.m. when the vessel caught fire. Heavy black smoke from the blaze could be seen from shore on both sides of Mobile Bay and was recorded by long-range cables in downtown Mobile.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division along with the United States Coast Guard and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to the incident.

There is no word as yet about the status of the sailboat’s crew or passengers.

FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.

