Multiple agencies respond as sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - First responders from multiple marine agencies sped to the scene in Mobile Bay Sunday afternoon when a fire erupted aboard a sailboat.

It was about 3 p.m. when the vessel caught fire. Heavy black smoke from the blaze could be seen from shore on both sides of Mobile Bay and was recorded by long-range cables in downtown Mobile.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division along with the United States Coast Guard and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to the incident.

There is no word as yet about the status of the sailboat’s crew or passengers.

