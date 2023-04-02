Unsettled weather ahead

(WALA) - Record highs were reached today in Mobile and Pensacola ahead of a cold front that will move through our area overnight tonight.

Sunday temperatures will be closer to average, with a high around 77.

Looking ahead, the end of next week looks generally unsettled. Occasional showers will be possible as a front stalls over our area.

In the short term, expect temperatures in the 50s across the area for Sunday morning. We keep the clouds around Sunday but no rain as the air will be too dry for showers. Highs look like they will stay in the 70s which is much closer to average.

As for the week ahead, another system will move through our area Monday and bring an increased chance for showers and storms. It is looking like there is a slim possibility some of these storms could be strong, but we will know more details soon. At this time, we can be confident that the area will see rain and some thunderstorms especially inland.

This system will move out of the area late in the day, allowing Tuesday to be much drier.

The back half of the week looks unsettled as a cold front approaches the area and stalls. Off and on showers will be possible especially on Thursday.

The Easter weekend forecast is now within range and all indications are that we may be dodging showers and storms as moisture remains in the area. Details on this next system will become clearer in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.