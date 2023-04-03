Advertise With Us
6th Annual Coastal Clays: Quick shooters raising money for Baldwin Catholic Schools

By Lee Peck
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first weekend in April -- always brings out some quick shooters to Mullek Farms in Baldwin County.

“You don’t hit every target. Every time you go out -- you see a different set of clays and that’s what keeps you coming back -- you don’t hit them all,” explained Paul Chason, competing.

For the sixth year Coastal Clays has taken over the cotton and peanut fields -- attracting amateur and competitive shooters -- trying their best to hit those bright orange moving targets.

Farmer Tim Mullek says they got the fundraising idea from a group of farmers in South Carolina.

“We wanted to do something different,” said Mullek.

All the proceeds benefiting Catholic schools in Baldwin County. The last two years alone -- they’ve raised a nearly $140,000.

“This group here -- they don’t normally come to Catholic fundraisers -- so the beauty of it is we can raise money without beating on the same people time in and again,” said Mullek.

This year -- 32 teams with a total of 128 shooters -- trying their luck at 14 different stations. “The Flurry” -- is just what it sounds like!

“Here -- it’s four pulls at one time -- you’ve got about 40 clays that come at about four people and about a minute and 20 seconds -- so it’s a little more challenging, especially when the wind picks up,” explained Robbie Ellison.

Christ the King -- cooking up shrimp and grits -- along with sausage on the grill.

The ladies were also taking care of business on the course. The one phrase we heard the most: “it’s a lot harder than it looks!”

“What’s been the most challenging station for you and why? -- I would say these stations that are set up over the lake -- I just think there’s nothing in the background or backdrop to gauge anything by -- and just the breeze and the wind coming across the lake,” said John McLaughlin, competing.

“Some of the targets are pretty tough -- but we come out and have fun,” said Joe Petelinski, competing.

When it was all said and done -- the top five shooters -- had a shoot out -- with Eric McCall -- coming out as this year’s grand champion! Congratulations to him!!!

