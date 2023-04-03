City of Mobile releases study of proposed annexation areas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile this morning released a study completed by PFM Financial Advisors that analyzes the city’s proposed annexation areas west of the current city limits.

Earlier today, the Mobile City Council received a copy of the firm’s final report on the matter.

Using data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, multiple City of Mobile departments and various other public entities, PFM’s team has spent the past two months evaluating the projected expenses, revenues and demographic impact of four proposed annexation areas, according to a news release from the city.

The release states that each of the proposed maps submitted to PFM by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration sets out to achieve four goals:

1) Preserve Mobile’s status as a black majority city

2) Ensure the voting age population in 4 of Mobile’s 7 council districts remains majority minority

3) Bring Mobile’s overall population above 200,000

4) Ensure any annexation would be revenue positive.

PFM’s analysis found all those goals would be accomplished by annexation. It confirmed that, even in a scenario with no future growth in the proposed annexation areas, the City of Mobile would bring in more revenue than it would expend providing additional city services in those areas, according to PFM’s findings.

The report also notes that “in the absence of annexation, Mobile runs the risk of continued population loss,” which could “harm the economic and fiscal wellbeing of the city and the overall metropolitan area.”

Citing a study of Birmingham and its surrounding communities, the report points out that central cities are often regional economic drivers and their financial health impacts neighboring communities.

The PFM report states: “The fortunes of central cities and suburban communities are connected, sometimes growing at each other’s expense but more often rising or falling together.”

Stimpson stated, “We appreciate the work PFM’s team put into this report, which we believe clearly shows that inviting communities in West Mobile to join the City of Mobile would benefit ALL Mobilians as well as the residents of those communities. We look forward to working with city councilors in the coming weeks to find a proposed annexation area that everyone can support.”

PFM’s full report is available to view and download on the City of Mobile’s website at this link.

