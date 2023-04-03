Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill

HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 543 on Monday.

This bill would effectively allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.

HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023. According to the Governor’s office, this makes Florida the 26th state to enact constitutional carry legislation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral services take place for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Mobile Government Plaza
City of Mobile releases study of proposed annexation areas
Mobile man and woman die in I-10 crash
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.