Easter egg hunts happen in Fairhope, Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Easter egg hunting events happened on both sides of Mobile Bay this weekend.

The American Legion Post 199 hosted its first-ever Easter egg hunt Sunday in Fairhope.

The event kicked off with an egg hunt on the shoreline of Mobile Bay and also included live music, bounce houses and a hotdog fundraiser. The Easter Bunny made an appearance to hand out candy.

Carla Biniecki with the Women’s Auxiliary said events like these not only keep the community engaged but also help veterans in the community.

“We are helping to raise money for local veterans and raise funds for our building as well too,” Biniecki said. “We lost our building during Hurricane Sally, and we are looking to get that rebuilt so that we can be even more involved in the community.”

If you would like to donate to help rebuild the American Legion Post 199, visit www.easternshorepost199.com.

And the fun continued in Mobile.

The annual Egg Hunt on the Hill took place at Springhill Baptist Church on McGregor Avenue. Organizers said the event was moved to Palm Sunday for the last couple of years.

There were train rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, bouncy houses, food, drinks and more.  

