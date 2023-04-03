Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The funeral service for a fallen Huntsville Police Department officer was held on Monday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the funeral was held for officer Garrett Crumby at Mayfair Church of Christ. A visitation was held Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting

Following the funeral service, the procession will travel to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park where officer Crumby will be laid to rest.

Officer Garrett Crumby remembered as quiet, caring public servant

The procession route is as follows:

• Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

• West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

• Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

• Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

• Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue

• Turn left onto I-565 West

• Take I-565 to I-65 South

• Take I-65 to I-20/59

• Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard

• Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway

• Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park

• The cemetery will be on right

Officer Crumby served almost 8 years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department before moving to serve the Huntsville Police Department.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill
Mobile Government Plaza
City of Mobile releases study of proposed annexation areas
Mobile man and woman die in I-10 crash