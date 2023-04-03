Funeral services take place for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Funeral arrangements for the officer who was killed in a shooting at apartments on Governors House Drive have been set.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, a funeral will be held for officer Garrett Crumby Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Mayfair Church of Christ. A visitation was held Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The service will be live-streamed by WAFF.

Following the funeral service, the procession will travel to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park where officer Crumby will be laid to rest.

The procession route is as follows:

• Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

• West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

• Turn right (north) on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

• Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

• Turn left (west) onto Oakwood Avenue

• Turn left onto I-565 West

• Take I-565 to I-65 South

• Take I-65 to I-20/59

• Take I 20/59 to Exit 73, McFarland Boulevard

• Continue north on McFarland Boulevard, then right on to Veterans Memorial Parkway

• Cross the intersection onto Alabama Highway 216 and proceed to Tuscaloosa Memorial Park

• The cemetery will be on right

Officer Crumby served almost 8 years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department before moving to serve the Huntsville Police Department.

