Humidity fuels chances for strong to severe storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A warm front has moved on shore since last night and that has ramped up the humidity values and made things muggy this morning on the Gulf Coast.

This humidity will fuel the chances for strong to severe storms today. The risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5, and we have to be on the lookout for storms that can produce gusty winds, hail, or even tornadoes. A watch maybe issued later this morning, but regardless make sure you have a way to get warnings if and when they are issued and stay weather aware all day long. The highest probability of finding severe storms will come from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Most of these severe storms won’t cover large areas so there will be many locations that might not even pick up rain today.

There won’t be rain chances for tonight through Thursday. We’ll see the chances for rain and storms return on Good Friday and into the Easter weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s each afternoon this week with morning temps pretty humid with low 70s through Thursday morning.

