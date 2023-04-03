Judge sentences former Clarke County sheriff to probation for bank loan lie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris to probation for lying to obtain a bank loan that he used to pay off overdrawn accounts from the same bank.

Norris pleaded guilty in September to making a false statement to a federally insured institution. He admitted that he and business partner Danny Lee Beard Jr. applied for a $75,000 commercial loan from Town Country National Bank in Camden in November 2019.

The purported purpose of that loan was to purchase heavy equipment that would be rented to road crews and other construction companies. But Norris admitted that he used $25,000 from the loan to make payments on previous personal loans that the same bank had made to him and his wife.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend the low end of advisory sentencing guidelines, but they sought enhancements that could have made prison an option under those guidelines. However, Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock ruled those enhancements did not apply.

Beaverstock sentenced Norris to five years on probation. Defense attorney Gordon Armstrong told FOX10 News that is a significant punishment for someone who until two years ago was Clarke County’s top law enforcement officer.

“He enjoyed being sheriff. He was a natural at it,” he said outside the federal courthouse. “And the people in Clarke County benefited from him being sheriff. And when you take somebody who’s that dedicated to their profession and you tell them you can’t do this anymore, that’s a big punishment. And it’s affected him. And he misses it. And he wishes he could still do it. But he can’t.”

Prosecutors sought to hold Norris accountable for other loans they alleged involved fraud. They pointed to loan paperwork showing Norris in some instances represented that the money would be for the jail food fund and instead used the funds to pay off other loans and gambling debts.

Armstrong noted that his client has not admitted wrongdoing involving those other loans and that he repaid the loan that was the subject of the guilty plea before the grand jury even issued the indictment. He said none of the loans had anything to do with his position as sheriff and that he had no legal authority over Wilcox County, where the bank is located.

Armstrong said there was no actual loss and the victim – the bank – was aware of Norris’ conduct. He said his client was lifelong friends with the bank’s president, who since has died of COVID-19.

“He’s been doing this since 2003 from this same bank,” Armstrong told the judge. “He’d take out loans and then pay them back. … They knew what he was doing.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Arrington argued that Norris’ crime was not a victimless one.

‘There was a loss to this small bank in Wilcox (County) when they gave him money,” he said.

Several people testified on Monday to vouch for the defendant’s character, and Armstrong supplemented it with a lengthy sentencing memorandum.

After losing his first race for sheriff in 2002 as a Democrat, Norris ran again and in 2010 as a Republican and won. He served until his resignation in 2021 as part of a deal with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to resolve unrelated ethics charges, although that case now has been reopened.

During his tenure as sheriff, Armstrong said, Norris personally delivered death notices and delivered gifts to children during Christmastime, often while dressed as Santa Claus.

According to Armstrong’s sentencing memo, Norris grew up poor in Clarke County. His father and grandfather worked as loggers for Scotch Lumber Co., and the future sheriff worked for the same company during high school. Norris also drove a school bus at age 16, delivering his fellow students to Clarke County High School each day, while also working in the meat department of a Thomasville market.

Also as a teenager, Norris worked for the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department. His law enforcement career began as a reserve deputy, earning a $25 per diem that covered meals. He later served as a police officer in Camden and Pine Hill, and later had stints as police chief in Excel and Beatrice in Monroe County. While serving as Excel chief, he also was public works director and personally installed water and sewer lines.

Since resigning as sheriff, Norris has found work in Texas, clearing pads for oils fields, working on farms and building roads.

Norris still faces prosecution on state ethics charges. He thought he had a deal with the state Attorney General’s Office that prosecutors would not proceed if he resigned in 2021. But the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in February revered a lower court judge, who had dismissed the charges.

