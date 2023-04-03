Man allegedly fires shots at ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriends house and fired shots at her on Saturday, Apr. 1, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to Oak Ridge Apartments at approximately 6:50 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

Police said they discovered the victims ex-boyfriend had broke into her apartment, fired a shot at the victim and demanded she leave with him.

The suspect then physically assaulted the victim multiple times and then drove her to unknown location where she managed to escape, according to MPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.