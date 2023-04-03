Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man allegedly fires shots at ex-girlfriend

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriends house and fired shots at her on Saturday, Apr. 1, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to Oak Ridge Apartments at approximately 6:50 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

Police said they discovered the victims ex-boyfriend had broke into her apartment, fired a shot at the victim and demanded she leave with him.

The suspect then physically assaulted the victim multiple times and then drove her to unknown location where she managed to escape, according to MPD.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

MPD investigating domestic violence assault
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: 2 killed after Lifesaver medical helicopter crash near Highway 280 in Shelby Co.
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
HB-543 will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
DeSantis signs permitless concealed carry bill