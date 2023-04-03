Advertise With Us
Mobile man and woman die in I-10 crash

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 claimed the lives of a Mobile man and woman.

The driver, Brandon T. Robinson, 37, and Laquita N. Kyser, 40, who was a passenger, in the 2011 Lexus ES350, were both fatally injured when the Lexus they were in struck a 2009 Prevost Motor Coach recreational vehicle driven by Richard E. Dudley, 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said that after the initial impact, the Lexus was then struck by a 2013 International 4300 box truck driven by Charles T. Elkins, 54, of Eight Mile, before finally colliding with a concreate barrier. Both Robinson and Kyser were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 10 near the 14 mile marker, approximately one mile west of Mobile, in Mobile County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

