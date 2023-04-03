MPD investigating domestic violence assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a domestic violence from early Monday morning involving a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Police said they responded to Pearson Park Apartments off Carol Plantation Road at approximately 12:17 a.m. in reference to a domestic altercation.

Officers discovered that the victim had been stabbed by his girlfriend who fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Authorities said the victim received medical attention on-site for a non-life-threatening-injury and the investigation is ongoing.

