New Theodore head football coach named in hazing lawsuit

Bobcats new hire Steve Mask among many named in St. Clair County lawsuit
By Emily Cochran
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New Theodore head football coach Steve Mask has been named in a hazing lawsuit.

The alleged incident happened while Mask was the athletic director and head football coach at Pell City High School in St. Clair County.

Fox 10 Sports uncovered the court documents in the case and the lawsuit doesn’t say Mask was part of the alleged hazing.

According to the lawsuit, Mask is named because he hired, trained, assigned, and supervised the coaches involved.

The court filing claims a freshman baseball player attended a team lock-in where he was allegedly struck over the head with pillows multiple times by teammates.

The strikes then caused a bloody nose and headache.

According to the suit, the student was given medication by the baseball coaches without permission from the player’s parents.

The incident happened last year when Mask was the athletic director and head football coach at Pell City High School.

Mask was hired back in February to lead the Theodore program.

He was at Pell City for just one year.

Before that, the hall of fame coach spent ten years at St Paul’s leading the Saints to four state titles.

FOX 10 Sports did speak with the school board representative from Theodore’s district.

Johnny Hatcher says it’s a frivolous lawsuit with little to it in regard to coach Mask.

I also reached out to Mask but have not heard back. We will keep you updated with any new information as this story develops.

