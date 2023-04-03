Pedestrian struck on Moffett Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck Monday afternoon at the intersection of Moffett Road and Western Drive, according to MPD.

Police said it happened at approximately 2:57 p.m. when a truck was travelling southbound on Western Drive and attempted to make a right turn on Moffett when it struck a 54-year-old female attempting to cross the street.

MPD said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

