Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pedestrian struck on Moffett Road

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian was struck Monday afternoon at the intersection of Moffett Road and Western Drive, according to MPD.

Police said it happened at approximately 2:57 p.m. when a truck was travelling southbound on Western Drive and attempted to make a right turn on Moffett when it struck a 54-year-old female attempting to cross the street.

MPD said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Hunter Uptagrafft
Theodore shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Three recued from water after fire forces them to jump from sailboat
Survivors of Mobile Bay sailboat fire speak about experience
Former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris sentenced to probation
Judge sentences former Clarke County sheriff to probation for bank loan lie
Prosecutors get second chance at Citronelle police chief after hung jury
Prosecutors get second chance at Citronelle police chief after hung jury
3 people survive sailboat fire in Mobile Bay
3 people survive sailboat fire in Mobile Bay