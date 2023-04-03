Police: Suspect on the run following fatal shooting at Gautier gas station

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are now investigating after a shooting at a Gautier gas station has left one person dead.

According to Chief David Bever, the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. at Pure Gas Station, located in the 2200 block of Ladnier Road. When they arrived, officers found a 20-year-old victim shot dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police are searching for one suspect, described as a black male wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts. He was last seen running toward the Crossing at Ladnier Apartments.

Mayor Casey Vaughan is encouraging the public to come forward if they have any information.

“I want our citizens to know that you can feel safe,” he said. “This area is the same as any area in the city, and you should feel safe in our own community. I want you to be vigilant of your surroundings. I do want you to call the Gautier Police Department or Crime Stoppers if you have any details.”

The motive behind the gunfire is still unclear.

For those who have information regarding the incident, please contact the Gautier PD Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

