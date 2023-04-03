Advertise With Us
Prosecutors get second chance at Citronelle police chief after hung jury

Tyler Norris charged with using excessive force, violating constitutional rights of suspect
Former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris ... charged with using excessive force.
By Brendan Kirby
Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal prosecutors on Monday will take another shot at former Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris, whose earlier trial ended in a hung jury.

Prosecutors allege that Norris used excessive force during a traffic stop in June 2021, violating Isaiah McCree’s constitutional rights.

The incident occurred after McCree led police on a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of Citronelle Elementary School on June 30, 2021. Prosecutors allege that Norris used excessive force while placing him under arrest.

Before opening statements, U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose must rule on a defense request to prohibit other officers who participated in the traffic stop from testifying about their opinions as to whether Norris acted reasonably or unreasonably. They also have asked the judge to bar testimony about the Citronelle Police Department/s policies and procedures on use of force.

“Testimony of the nature set out above would be improper opinion testimony by non-expert witnesses, and should be excluded,” the defense wrote.

The defense lawyers added: “Inasmuch as the three officers were witnesses to the actual incident, they can provide the jury clear factual evidence as to what occurred. Their testimony does not require their commentary or opinions in order for the jury to have a clear understanding of the evidence.”

Prosecutors argue in a response that DuBose already considered the same arguments before the first trial in February. The judge at the time allowed testimony from the officers, with certain restrictions.

“The officers may testify as to facts they observed, and whether the force they witnessed was in their opinion consistent or inconsistent with their training and experience,” prosecutors wrote.

The prosecutors argue that the officers will not be asked to offer legal conclusions about what they observed. They maintain that their testimony does not require specialized training or knowledge on which an expert witness would base his or her testimony.

The second issue is whether the judge will allow testimony about Citronelle’s use-of-force policies and procedures. The defense argues that prosecutors have not established that those policies were in place at the time of the traffic stop in June 2021. Prosecutors argue that they have.

“At best, the defendant’s argument is an issue for cross-examination or summation,” prosecutors wrote. “The CPD policies and procedures should be admitted. The policies are relevant and admissible evidence that go directly to an issue in dispute in this case, that is whether the defendant acted willfully.”

Jury selection begins at about 9 a.m.

Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Easter egg hunts happen in Fairhope, Mobile
Crew rescued after sailboat catches fire in Mobile Bay