Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi Lottery player matched all five white ball winning numbers to win $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing!

The ticket was sold at Sprint Mart #27 in Corinth, Mississippi.

Earlier this year, a $4 million lottery ticket was sold in Byram, Mississippi, which was the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

Latest News

Paving and striping will must be completed before speed limits can be raised and traffic...
Hwy. 181 speed limit remains at 35 as paving continues ahead of traffic studies
Testimony concludes in Tyler Norris case
Testimony concludes in Tyler Norris case
Korean Vet honored at Barrancas National Cemetery
Korean Vet honored at Barrancas National Cemetery
After having his remains returned to his hometown of Pensacola last Friday, Whatley was finally...
Army veteran laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetary 73 years after dying in the Korean War
Tyler Norris ... accused of using excessive force.
Alleged victim in Citronelle excessive force case: ‘I didn’t think I was going to make it out’