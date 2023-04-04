$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi

CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi Lottery player matched all five white ball winning numbers to win $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing!

The ticket was sold at Sprint Mart #27 in Corinth, Mississippi.

Earlier this year, a $4 million lottery ticket was sold in Byram, Mississippi, which was the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

