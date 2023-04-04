3rd suspect arrested in alleged carjacking in December

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Tuesday arrested a third suspect in connection with an alleged carjacking and assault that happened in December.

MPD said 18-year-old Preston Neil Kent of Theodore was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

In January, 20 year-old Elijah Beverly of Mobile and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident happened Dec. 21, 2022. Investigators said the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. One of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Kent’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to jail records.

