Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

3rd suspect arrested in alleged carjacking in December

Preston Neil Kent
Preston Neil Kent(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Tuesday arrested a third suspect in connection with an alleged carjacking and assault that happened in December.

MPD said 18-year-old Preston Neil Kent of Theodore was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

In January, 20 year-old Elijah Beverly of Mobile and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident happened Dec. 21, 2022. Investigators said the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. One of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Kent’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley
Shooting in Gulf Shores leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody
James Harris
Man arrested on trafficking cocaine, meth and fentanyl charges
Jason Curtis (left) and Rachel Moore (right)
Man found dead lying next to his 4-year-old daughter in Navarre
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students

Latest News

Serve It Up with Love Tournament held at the Mobile Tennis Center
Serve It Up with Love Tournament held at the Mobile Tennis Center
Testimony concludes in Tyler Norris case
Testimony concludes in Tyler Norris case
Korean Vet honored at Barrancas National Cemetery
Korean Vet honored at Barrancas National Cemetery
After having his remains returned to his hometown of Pensacola last Friday, Whatley was finally...
Army veteran laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetary 73 years after dying in the Korean War
Tyler Norris ... accused of using excessive force.
Alleged victim in Citronelle excessive force case: ‘I didn’t think I was going to make it out’